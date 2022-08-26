POTSDAM — Clarkson University announced Friday that it has hired Paul Rechberger to be the alpine ski team’s coach.
Rechberger, a Castleton graduate, served as the Golden Knights’ assistant last year, helping guide the men’s team to a fourth-place tie at the USCSA National Championships, while the women came in 16th place in their first appearance at the nationals since 2017.
