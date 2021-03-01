College skiing
ANDOVER, N.H. — St. Lawrence University’s Tommy Kenosh finished in sixth place in the first slalom race to lead the Saints alpine ski team at the Boston College Invitational on Sunday.
Kenosh completed his two runs in a combined time of 1 minute, 33.59 seconds.
Griffin Knorpp finished 20th overall to lead the Saints in the second competition.
