College skiing
JACKSON, N.H. — Junior Steph Nicols posted her second consecutive second-place finish in the women’s 10-kilometer skate to lead the St. Lawrence University Nordic ski team on day two of the University of New Hampshire Carnival at the Jackson XC Touring Center on Friday.
After a second-place finish in the 7-kilometer skate Thursday, Nicols skied the 10k course in 32 minutes and 38.6 seconds, finishing less than a minute behind UNH’s Lucy Anderson. With second place, Nicols earned 47 EISA points and 80 NCAA points.
On the men’s side, sophomore Kai Richter posted a sixth-place finish in the men’s 10k skate, finishing in 30:41.1 to earn 41 EISA points and 45 NCAA points. First-year skier George David Gowdy placed ninth in 31:29.2, while Charlie Reinhardt rounded out the top-three men’s scorers in 10th in 31:52.1.
Combined with Thursday’s scores, the Saints took second place in the dual-meet carnival with UNH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.