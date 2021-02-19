College skiing
JACKSON, N.H. — Steph Nicols continued to lead the St. Lawrence University Nordic ski team at the fourth carnival this season, as the Saints faced New Hampshire and Vermont.
Nicols finished the women’s 15-kilometer skate in 39 minutes and 26 seconds to earn fifth place, 37 EISA points and 45 NCAA points. Jordan Schuster, Sydney Peterson, Gabrielle Wangler and Robyn McIntosh all recorded top-20 finishes for the women’s squad, finishing 17th-20th, respectively.
On the men’s side, Timothy Cunningham recorded an 11th-place finish in the men’s 15k skate in 38:27 to earn 35 EISA points and 26 NCAA points. Charlie Reinhardt and George David Gowdy placed 12th and 13th, respectively, to round out the top-three scoring performers for the Saints. UVM’s Anna Bizyukova won the women’s race and the Catamounts’ Jacob Nystedt took the men’s race.
