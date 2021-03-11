St. Lawrence University junior Steph Nicols finished 23rd in the women’s 5-kilometer classic to record the Saints’ highest finish at the NCAA Skiing Championships on thursday at the Jackson XC Touring Center in Jackson, N.H.
Nicols finished in 17 minutes, 44 seconds. Teammate Jordan Schuster finished 34th in 19:26.6 and SLU’s Gabrielle Wangler was 37th in 19:49.1.
Saints senior Timothy Cunningham finished 35th in the men’s 10-kilometer event, covering the course in 30:51.4. SLU’s George David Gowdy was 37th in 31:17.1 and Charlie Reinghardt 38th in 31:42.6.
The University of Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Legar finished first in the women’s race in 15:50.7. Colorado University’s Magnus Boee took first in the men’s race in 26:17.7.
Utah leads the women’s team event with SLU in 13th place. Competition continues Saturday in men’s and women’s freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.