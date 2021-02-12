College skiing
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Steph Nicols placed ninth and Charlie Reinhardt finished 11th to lead the St. Lawrence University Nordic ski team in its second carnival of the season, as the Saints competed against the University of Vermont and the University of New Hampshire in an EISA Qualifier on Friday.
Nicols completed the women’s 5-kilometer classic in 18 minutes and 5.9 seconds, earning 35 EISA points and 29 NCAA points.
Reinhardt led the way in the men’s 10k classic race, finishing 11th in 33:26.2 to earn 35 EISA points and 24 NCAA points.
Combined with the scores from the Alpine women’s giant slalom in East Burke, Vt., the Saints finished the day in second place with 606 team points.
