Paul Smith’s College broke a nearly 60-year-long national championship drought this month when members of its Nordic ski team won several national titles at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships in Lake Placid.
Paul Smith’s had not won a national championship since its 1963 golf team won the school’s first and only national crown.
But over the course of a week at Mount Van Hoevenberg, Nordic skiers captured four national championships and nine podium finishes as a team. It was Paul Smith’s first year competing as a USCSA member, previously participating in the NJCAA championships.
“It was a complete team performance on the national stage,” said Paul Smith’s athletic director Jim Tucker.
Aidan Ripp won two individual championships, taking the 7.5-kilometer cross-country title that paced the Bobcats men to the team title as well.
The Bobcats also claimed the 15K classic men’s race as Ripp took his second crown.
Paul Smith’s also won the mixed team relay with three men and three women competing. Ripp was also part of that victory.
The Paul Smith’s women’s team finished third overall in the 7.5K race, recording the school’s first podium finish for a Nordic women’s ski team. Dolcie Tanguay finished second in the race.
Tanguay followed with a third-place finish in the women’s 15K classic race.
“I’m blown away by both teams’ courage and tenacity,” said the Bobcats’ Nordic ski coach Matt Dougherty. “Four races in five days is so hard.”
Sixteen members of the team were named All-Americans and seven academic All-Americans.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NCCC FINISHES FIFTH
The North Country Community College women’s basketball team finished fifth in the NJCAA Division III Tournament on March 12 in Rochester, Minn.
North Country defeated Onondaga CC, the same team that beat the Saints in the Region 3 championship game, to take the fifth spot in the tournament. The No. 12 Saints topped the No. 3 Lazers 69-64.
Lavender Ward scored 24 points for North Country and Alaysia Bradford followed with 19. Edwards-Knox graduate Abby Hart added eight points.
The Saints finished the tournament 3-1.
“Losing the regional championship game to OCC was tough but getting the at-large bid to nationals really gave us new life,” said North Country CC head coach Jerrad Dumont. “We went in thinking we could beat anyone and coming out with a fifth-place finish was great.”
The Saints, who finished 22-5, received the tournament’s sportsmanship award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.