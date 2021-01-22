College skiing
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Gabrielle Smith finished 10th in both slalom competitions to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s team on the second day of the University of New Hampshire Carnival on Friday.
Smith skied her two runs in the first slalom race in a combined 1 minute, 39.2 seconds. In the second slalom, she finished in 1:39.5.
Ava Mattson was seventh for the Saints in the second slalom event in 1:38.0.
The Saints finished third in the combined men’s and women’s team scoring with 377 points. New Hampshire won with 465 and Penn State was second with 452.
