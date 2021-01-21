College skiing
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The St. Lawrence University alpine ski team finished in third place in the slalom competition at the University of New Hampshire Carnival on Thursday with 98 points.
New Hampshire won with 126 points and Penn State was second with 111.
Tommy Kenosh led the Saints finishing in fifth in both slalom events, which each consisted of two runs.
In the first slalom, Kenosh posted a combined time of 1 minute, 36.7 seconds. SLU’s Brian Seltzer was 10th at 1:37.9.
Kenosh finished the second slalom in a combined 1:34.9. The women’s team competes today.
