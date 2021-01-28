JACKSON, N.H. — Steph Nicols led the St. Lawrence University Nordic ski team in its opener with a career-best second-place finish in the women’s 7-kilometer skate, posting a time of 23 minutes and 7.7 seconds to earn 47 EISA points and 80 NCAA points for a career-best finish. Gabrielle Wangler and Sydney Peterson rounded out the top-three scorers for St. Lawrence, finishing 13th and 15th, respectively at the University of New Hampshire Carnival.
With only two teams competing, the Saints ended day one in second place with 240 team points, while UNH took first with 276.
Timothy Cunningham also posted a career-best result for the SLU men, earning a sixth-place finish in the 10-kilometer skate with a time of 32:41.1, good for 41 EISA points and 45 NCAA points. Charlie Reinhardt placed seventh and Kai Richter finished ninth to round out the top three on the men’s side.
