POTSDAM — Josh Morelli stopped seven shots to lead the Clarkson men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Colin Wright scored in the 22nd minute and Bobby Guilfoil scored in the 34th minute for Clarkson (9-3-3 overall).
SUNY Potsdam fell to 5-8-4.
■ Ben Woelfinger made seven saves to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over SUNY Plattsburgh (7-7-3) in a nonconference game in Canton. Ryan Campbell scored two goals for the Saints (10-1-5). Miles Levy also scored for SLU,
■ Emily Davis scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute as Clarkson (9-5-2, 4-3-1) defeated St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League women’s soccer game in Potsdam.Emily Colby scored for Clarkson in the 8th minute and Emma Reynolds tied the game for the Saints (6-5-2, 2-4-1) in the 13th minute.
■ SUNY Plattsburgh outshot the SUNY Canton women’s soccer team 36-1 in a nonconference win in Canton. Sam Spear, Kirsten Villemaire, Avery Durgan and Sophia Hatziyianis scored for the Cardinals (11-5-2). SUNY Canton finished the season 0-13-4.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.