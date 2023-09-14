POTSDAM — Jonathan Dereka and Dylan Jasey each scored in the second half as Clarkson University defeated SUNY Canton 2-0 in an nonconference men’s soccer game Wednesday at Clarkson’s Hantz Field.
It was the Golden Knights’ third straight shutout win.
Clarkson (3-1) topped SUNY Canton 11-3 in shots on goal. Josh Morelli made three saves for Clarkson. Owen Kwong stopped nine shots for the Kangaroos (1-3).
CLARKSON 5, SUNY CANTON 0
Five different Golden Knights scored in their shutout nonlague victory over the Kangaroos in Potsdam.
Lillian Gillett, Carly Spinella, Tonia Kousmanidis, Chloe Hodge and Emma Robinson scored for Clarkson (4-0-1).
Clarkson outshot SUNY Canton 43-0. SUNY Canton fell to 0-4-1.
