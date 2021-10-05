CANTON — Every time the Clarkson women’s soccer team tried to make passes to the middle of the field the St. Lawrence University team found a way to break them up.
So when freshman Chloe Hodge had the ball in overtime she had enough of that strategy and sent a shot right toward the net.
The ball deflected off a Saints defender, who was right on the goal line, and went into the net to give Clarkson a 2-1 win in overtime in a Liberty League contest Tuesday.
The goal was credited as an own goal in the 103rd minute for the Golden Knights (3-4-2 overall, 1-1-2 conference).
“I just shot it and it happened to deflect off the other team,” said Hodge, who is from Manlius. “I saw it went over the line, completely. It’s really exciting against the down-the-road rivals.”
It was Clarkson’s first win over the Saints (4-3-2, 1-2-1) since another 2-1 victory in 2017.
For a time it appeared the rivals would be headed to a third 1-1 tie in their last five matchups.
“It definitely boosted our spirits,” said Clarkson junior Angelina Fahrenkrug. “I think this (win) can motivate us to keep moving forward.”
Both teams came into Tuesday’s game struggling a bit.
Clarkson was on a six-game winless streak (0-4-2) and had scored just four goals in those games.
St. Lawrence was 1-2-2 in its last five games with only three goals.
“We’ve played a number of different systems this year, trying to be super proactive, because there are so many young players,” Clarkson coach Zac Shaw said. “Halfway through the first half at Skidmore (a 1-1 tie on Sept. 28) we changed things up a little bit. It took me a little while to figure that out. At that point we became more rigid and solid defensively. I’m really proud of how they’ve fought. They’ve gotten better each game, but to be rewarded is nice.”
Clarkson struck first Tuesday with a goal from Fahrenkrug, assisted by Hodge, in the 38th minute.
“Chloe took a great shot,” Fahrenkrug said. “It was deflected and I was trying to be there for the rebound.”
Clarkson finished with a 19-14 edge in shots, but Shaw said he was not worried about having more scoring changes than the other team.
“For us, playing the way we play right now, it’s more important for us to be dangerous than dominant,” Shaw said. “We had a couple other dangerous chances, but not all of them wind up on the stats sheet as a shot.”
The Saints answered Clarkson’s goal in the 64th minute with a goal from Tyler Potter, with Alyvia Ronning assisting.
“The effort is there, but we just didn’t get some of the details right,” Saints coach Sinead McSharry said. “Early on, we missed some chances, and that’s the game of soccer. You don’t always have an opportunity to put it away when you need too and when you have the chance. At some point you will run out of luck.”
Like Clarkson, SLU had been struggling to score goals of late but McSharry still likes what she’s seen from her team.
“We just stick to our values, who we are and what we know we can most control,” McSharry said. “For us, our value this week is unity. The Liberty League is a fantastic, competitive league and we hope along the way we’ll get some help from some of these other teams (beating teams ahead of them in the standings). Every game his hard. The style of this program is to be relentless and keep going.”
