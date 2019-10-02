SARANAC LAKE — Former Salmon River athlete Nidia DeArmaYero claimed the North Country Community College all-time women’s soccer scoring record Saturday, just one season after the previous record was established.
DeArmaYero, who is from Akwesasne, scored both goals in North Country CC’s 2-1 victory over Columbia-Greene CC at NCCC. The goals gave her 47 for her career, breaking the record of 45 set by Chateaugay’s Alicia Cook last season.
Both DeAramaYero and Cook are former Northern Athletic Conference athletes and played together for the Saints last season.
“Playing with Alicia last year and watching her break the record was inspiring,” DeArmaYero said. “It really pushed me to work harder to try and break it this season.”
DeArmaYero, a sophomore striker, is the leading scorer in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams with 22 goals and 20 assists for 64 points.
“Her hard work and leadership is unmatched,” Saints coach Kent Egglefield said. “She is always the hardest-working player on the field. Ninety-nine percent of the time, she is double- or triple-teamed and still fights through it. She’s inspiring to watch.”
NCCC’s career scoring mark has actually been broken four times in Egglefield’s 11 seasons as the team’s coach. Chelsea LaFountain and Morgan LaFountain each held the mark before Cook broke it in 2018.
The Saints (8-3-1 overall) still have five games to play this season, giving DeArmaYero a chance to make the record a little less easy to break. NCCC is also aiming for the top seed in regionals, which would give DeArmaYero and the Saints more games to play.
“I’m super excited and happy to break the record, but I’m even more excited to get the win and put us in position for a top seed in the regionals,” DeArmaYero said. “We’ve worked hard this year and I hope to keep it going.”
When DeArmaYero established the record with her second goal, she was embraced by teammate and NCCC goalkeeper Rosie Bamber.
“Seeing her break the record will always be a highlight of my career here,” Bamber said. “It’s well-deserved, and I know she will go on to do even greater things.”
DeAramaYero, an environmental studies major, hopes NCCC will go on to do greater things, too.
“My biggest hope is to get the recognition this college deserves,” she said. “A scoring record is great, and if it brings us some national recognition, then it’s even better.”
