The Jefferson Community College women’s soccer team earned the No. 9 seed for the upcoming NJCAA Region 3 tournament.
JCC (4-8), which makes its first playoff appearance since 2014, will play eighth-seeded Hudson Valley Community College (8-5) in a first round game at 1 p.m. Sunday in Troy. The Vikings beat the Cannoneers, 7-0, in the regular-season finale Oct. 16 in Watertown.
The winner will take on top-seeded Mohawk Valley Community College, which is ranked third nationally, in a quarterfinal with a date and time to be determined.
n Five JCC men’s and women’s soccer players earned spots on the Mid-State Athletic Conference all-conference teams announced Friday. Tanner Jones and Kyle Gaumes received places on the men’s team, while Brooke Smykla, Josie Barton and Bre Scofield got spots on the women’s team.
