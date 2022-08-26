WATERTOWN — Chris Rowland will be a man of many hats this fall sports season for Jefferson Community College.
Rowland, who was a standout soccer player at Immaculate Heart Central, has assumed the coaching duties for the Cannoneers’ men’s soccer program to go along with helming the women’s program. He took over the men’s job in late July.
The JCC women start their season at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Herkimer College. The Cannoneer men open the season against traditional national power Herkimer College at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rowland replaces Joe Vaadi, who led the JCC men’s soccer team since 2016. Rowland knows its going to take some effort to coach two teams in the same sports season.
“I am excited to take on the challenge,” said Rowland, who played for JCC in the 2014 season. “It’s a chance for me to give back to the men’s program.”
Rowland is quick to credit his former coaches with setting him up for his future. He points out that his former college coach Chris Pacillio started him on the path to coach. Rowland still relies on his former high school coach Mary Guyette, who is now at Lyme, for advice.
“I talk to her constantly about coaching,” Rowland said.
The two-team job is made easier by the fact that the men’s and women’s team often play at the same location on the same day. Women’s matches are usually held first with the men’s match happening a half-hour after the first game is finished. In case of a future scheduling conflicts, Rowland has already planned ahead.
“Luckily the athletic department has been working hard to make sure we don’t have any issues, so things should line up,” Rowland said. “But we do have some awesome assistant coaches.”
Some of the team practices have been combined and Rowland depends on assistant coaches to help with practices. Elizabeth Ward and Andrea Anderson will help out with the women’s program and former Watertown High standout Dominic Uliano will help out with the men’s team. Sophomore midfielder Kim Vaughn is a fan of the combined practices.
“There’s twice as many people to connect with and do the same training,” Vaughn said.
The JCC women went 4-9 overall and 2-2 in Mid-State Athletic Conference play and reached the NJCAA Region 3 playoffs before losing to Hudson Valley CC, 3-0, in the first round. The Cannoneer women are looking to take the next step in Rowland’s second season with a good number of local players.
“The local players have been awesome,” said Vaughn, who is 26 and played at Texas power Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi. “I think we’ll have an amazing season.”
JCC’s men went 2-11 and are looking to make the Region 3 postseason for the first time since 2019. Rowland has high expectations for the men, but for a reason.
“I’d rather aim high and fall short than just settle,” Rowland said.
