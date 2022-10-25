Jefferson CC withstands Broome in five sets

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College men’s soccer trio of Santiago Hernandez, Alejandro Rojas and Shareef Stokely have been selected to the All-Mid-State Athletic Conference team.

Stokely, a sophomore from Copenhagen, plays at midfield and in goal. Hernandez and Rojas are both freshman midfielders who hail from South America. Hernandez leads the team in goals (4) and points (10). Hernandez has totaled two goals and two assists. Stokely has recorded a 1.69 goals-against average in seven games in net.

