WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College men’s soccer trio of Santiago Hernandez, Alejandro Rojas and Shareef Stokely have been selected to the All-Mid-State Athletic Conference team.
Stokely, a sophomore from Copenhagen, plays at midfield and in goal. Hernandez and Rojas are both freshman midfielders who hail from South America. Hernandez leads the team in goals (4) and points (10). Hernandez has totaled two goals and two assists. Stokely has recorded a 1.69 goals-against average in seven games in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.