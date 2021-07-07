POTSDAM — Former Lisbon High School and SUNY Potsdam soccer player Adam Kelley has been hired as an assistant coach for the Clarkson University men’s soccer team.
Kelley graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 2020 with a degree in business administration and was a volunteer coach for the Bears in 2019.
In three years with the Bears he played in 20 games, starting in seven.
“I am very excited to welcome Adam to our program’s coaching staff,” Clarkson University head coach Carter Lincoln said. “He has been coaching youth soccer for the past four years, and at the college level for the last two, so I know our student-athletes will enjoy working with him.”
