COLLEGE SOCCER
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Middlebury College women’s soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to top the St. Lawrence University, 2-0, in nonconference game Sunday.
Eliza Van Voorhis and Magnolia Moskun each netted goals, while Sydney Poppinga made two saves for the Panthers (6-2).
Keely Snode collected six saves for the Saints (4-1-2).
n Mary LaRochelle scored with less than three minutes to go in regulation as the Thomas College women’s soccer team edged SUNY Canton, 1-0, in an North Athletic Conference game Sunday in Canton. Madison Rock made two saves for the Terriers (3-5, 3-1), while Victoria Hanna stopped four shots for the Kangaroos (0-5-1, 0-2-0).
n Princiel Kunieki got a goal and an assist as the Thomas College men’s soccer team beat SUNY Canton, 4-2, in NAC play at Canton. Joshua Joseph assists on two goals for the Terriers (5-1, 3-0) Ellis Sanchez and Joey Johnston each scored for the Kangaroos (2-5-1, 1-2-1).
