CANTON — St. Lawrence University junior midfielder Marvin Sibanda received Liberty League men’s soccer Player of the Year honors Tuesday and also was named to the First-Team All-Liberty League team.
Sibanda led the Saints and the conference in scoring with 25 points and 11 goals on the year, despite missing time early in the season.
SLU senior midfielder Robert Reynolds and senior defender Quinn Houseman, along with Clarkson graduate student midfielder Mack Walton all made the second team.
Junior forward Michael McDougald, freshman forward Max Mogul and junior goalie Ben Woelfinger made honorable mention.
Clarkson senior defender Hannah Letourneau made the women’s second team.
Clarkson freshman forward Chloe Hodge and freshman goalie Molly DiCaprio made honorable mention along with SLU junior forward Tyler Potter and senior midfielder Isabel Silvia.
