CANTON — George Charalambous made three saves to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at SUNY Canton Wednesday night.
Miles Levy scored the only goal of the game for SLU (3-0 overall) with Robert Reynolds assisting in the 58th minute.
Owen Kwong stopped two shots for SUNY Canton (1-1).
n Brady Barnard scored the overtime game-winning goal in the 96th minute to lead Utica to a 2-1 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference men’s soccer game in Potsdam. The Bears (0-1-1) took an early lead when Sebastian Matos scored in the third minute off a pass from Zach Saddlemire. Sory Konate tied the game, with Barnard assisting, in the 56th minute for the Pioneers (2-1-1).
n Kim Vaughn’s goal helped the Jefferson Community College women’s soccer team blank Onondaga Community College, 1-0, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game at Syracuse. OCC won the men’s game over Jefferson CC, 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.