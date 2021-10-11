PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Agustin Nunez and Dzihad Cecunjanin each netted first-half goals as the SUNY Canton men’s soccer team blanked Maine-Presque Isle, 2-0, in a North Atlantic Conference matchup Sunday.
Jason Meneses picked up the shutout with a six-save performance for the Kangaroos (6-6-1, 3-3-1).
Keith Mank made seven saves for the Owls (1-10, 1-6).
n Alexis Ireland and Zhoreen Malik each logged a goal as the Maine-Presque Isle women’s soccer team downed SUNY Canton, 4-0, in a North Atlantic Conference game Sunday in Presque Isle, Maine.
Taylor Shute and Hannah Rossignol also added goals for the Owls (4-6, 3-4), while Samantha Hayes stopped seven shots for the Kangaroos (2-8-1, 2-4-0).
