POTSDAM — Chloe Gordon stopped seven shots to help the SUNY Potsdam women’s soccer team to a 0-0 tie with Castleton in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Alex Benfatti made four saves for Castleton (6-4-4 overall). SUNY Potsdam is now 6-8-1.
n Kirsten Villemaire scored in the 89th minute to lead host SUNY Plattsburgh (10-3-2) to a 2-1 win over Clarkson in a nonconference women’s socer game. Emily Frodyma scored for the Cardinals in the 40th minute and Chloe Hodge scored for Clarkson (4-7-2) in the 81st.
n Teddy Healy made one save as host SUNY Plattsburgh shut out the Kangaroos (7-7-1) in a men’s nonconference soccer game. Dylan Shalvey and John Hayes scored for the Cardinals (7-7-1).
