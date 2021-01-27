CANTON — Former St. Lawrence Central and SUNY Plattsburgh standout Haleigh Agans has been named an assistant softball coach at SUNY Canton, as announced by head coach Lindsey Coleman, a former teammate of hers at SLC, on Wednesday.
Agans finished her career with the Cardinals with a .402 batting average, 86 hits, 12 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 69 RBI and 26 runs scored in 69 career games. As a freshman she was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third-Team All-Northeast Region, the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III North Rookie of the Year, State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Co-Rookie of the Year and First Team All-SUNYAC and to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team.
Agans freshman season saw her lead the SUNYAC in RBI (42) and tie for the conference lead in home runs (7). She also posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with 159 putouts and nine assists. The Brasher Falls native also posted a 20-game hit streak from March 16th-April 22nd named and was named ECAC Division III North Rookie of the Week twice.
Off the field Agans was named to the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. She was a three-sport athlete at St. Lawrence Central competing in five years of varsity softball as well as soccer and basketball. She was also an honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society and her class treasurer.
Agans joins volunteer assistants Chelsea Cavallier and Randy Thayer on the Roos coaching staff.
