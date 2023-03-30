ARNOLD, Md. — Anne Arundel Community College withstood a seventh-inning comeback try by Jefferson CC to preserve a softball sweep Thursday in a nonleague doubleheader. Anne Arundel (8-8-1) won the second game 7-6 after winning the first 13-10.
JCC (2-4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on run-scoring singles by Hailey McGrew and Torie Moore and a fielder’s choice by KJ Belmore but fell a run short.
Courtney Maurer and Laney Phipps each drove in two runs for Anne Arundel. Rachael Shackelton went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for the Cannoneers. McGrew supplied three hits and Jady Childers two hits and an RBI.
In the opener, Kendall Thomas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, drove in four runs and pitched the victory in relief for Anne Arundel. Maurer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, also homering.
For JCC, Kiannah Ward went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Moore, Childers and Trinity Molnar each added two hits and Shackelton drove in two runs.
