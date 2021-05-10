Knights’ Zoeller named LL pitcher of week

Clarkson

College softball

POTSDAM — Clarkson junior Olivia Zoeller was named the Liberty League softball Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time this season Monday.

Zoeller struck out 26 over 16 2/3 innings in a pair of games against Rochester. She finished the season with a 14-4 record, 184 strikeouts and a 0.96 earned-run average.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.