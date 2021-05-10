College softball
POTSDAM — Clarkson junior Olivia Zoeller was named the Liberty League softball Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time this season Monday.
Zoeller struck out 26 over 16 2/3 innings in a pair of games against Rochester. She finished the season with a 14-4 record, 184 strikeouts and a 0.96 earned-run average.
