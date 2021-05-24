College softball
BANGOR, Maine — Fifth-seeded Tufts University scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and the fourth-seeded Eastern Connecticut State University softball team left nine runners on base and was ousted in the fourth round of the NCAA Division III Bangor Regional Tournament, 2-1, Sunday at Husson University.
The one-run loss is the second in the tournament for ECSU (32-4), which fell to third-seeded Brandeis University, 10-9, on Friday.
Senior Kristin Van Meter (2-0) shut out ECSU on one hit for the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.
Junior Carley Stoker (Sandy Creek) couldn’t hold ECSU’s lead when she entered in the fifth inning before Tufts tied the game in the sixth and then scored the winning run in the seventh on two ECSU errors. Stoker (17-1) allowed an earned run over the final three innings. In four games, she had a 2.78 ERA in 17 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts.
