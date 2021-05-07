Former Sandy Creek standout Carley Stoker dominated the first game of a doubleheader as Eastern Connecticut State remained in the hunt for its ninth regular-season championship in the last 13 years.
Stoker, a junior transfer, hit three home runs, drove in five runs and scored five times in Eastern Connecticut’s 9-1 victory over Keene State in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep Tuesday. Stoker also pitched a two-hitter in the five-inning game, striking out five. Stoker is 12-0 this season.
Eastern Connecticut (24-2 overall) won the second game 12-4. The Warriors, No. 3 in NCAA Division III, end the Little East Conference regular season Saturday with a doubleheader against University of Massachusetts Boston in Windham, Conn.
