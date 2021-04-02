Former Sandy Creek softball all-star Carley Stoker won Little East Conference honors for the third week in a row for her pitching performance last week.
Stoker, a junior transfer from Central Connecticut State, won all four games she pitched last week, striking out 23 batters in 20 2/3 innings for Eastern Connecticut State.
Stoker hurled three complete games, including two shutouts, and posted a 1.35 earned-run average. She extended her season-opening scoreless streak to 31 2/3 innings before allowing a run to Plymouth State in a 12-4 victory.
Eastern Connecticut went 6-0 on the week and is 10-0 overall as the 15th-ranked team in NCAA Division III.
