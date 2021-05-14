College softball
POTSDAM — Clarkson junior softball players Olivia Zoeller and Kayla Robert were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team Friday.
Zoeller was an Northeast Region first-team player and Robert made the second team.
Zoeller, a pitcher, ranks among the national leaders in numerous categories including strikeouts per seven innings (11.8, fifth nationally), total strikeouts (184, seventh), strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.36, 29th), earned-run average (0.96, 16th), and hits allowed per seven innings (3.71, 17th).
Robert was one of the hottest hitters in the region all year, beginning the campaign with a 21-game hitting streak, setting a school-record with a 28-game run dating back to the end of the 2020 campaign. She hit .495 overall to lead the Liberty League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.