Jefferson Community College softball players may have to practice at 6 a.m. and be confined to half of the gym, but they’ll take those circumstances to play this season.
The Cannoneers will get the chance to play for the first time since the end of the 2019 season with a doubleheader 3 p.m. Thursday at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua. Bailey Zicari missed out on her freshman campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was pretty upset that we didn’t have a season (in 2020) because we only had two fall ball tournaments before everything got canceled,” said Zicari, who was a standout with Lowville.
JCC last year was preparing for its annual early-season trip to Maryland when the season was called off because of restrictions that shut down sports. The players had a feeling the news was coming, but were still sad to see it happen.
“I was actually packing for our trip when coach called us and told us the season was canceled,” said Izzy Soluri, who was a star player at LaFargeville. “It was pretty heartbreaking because we were working so hard.”
The team is used to practicing inside while waiting for the cold and damp north country weather to improve. However, the team has been playing with reduced gym space because JCC has been running COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the gym. But Soluri and the rest of the team are happy to lend their workout space to help people fight the virus.
“It feels great to share the gym because we know we’re helping people,” Soluri said.
Other Cannoneers have been making other sacrifices in order to play softball. Zicari makes the daily commute from Lowville to play on the team. She notes it could be her last season playing collegiate softball, so it’s worth some of the sacrifices she makes.
“I have to get up at 4:40 in the morning, but I’m just excited to play again so I don’t mind getting up early,” Zicari said.
Both the NJCAA and Region 3 are using strident protocols this season to limit the spread of the virus. Teams are tested weekly and temperatures are taken before bus trips to opposing schools. The schedule is also set up to have teams play each other home and away to keep any potential spreads of the virus contained. A look at the Cannoneers schedule also states that there will be no spectators for the foreseeable future for home games.
“They’re tested weekly on Tuesday and they do have to wear masks and have temperature checks,” JCC head coach Patrick Labiendo said.
Labiendo was supposed to be in his first season in 2020, but will actually make his on-field coaching debut this year.
“I’m excited we get to play, especially for our sophomores,” Labiendo said. “I would have hated to see them not play because it may be the last chance for some of them to play in college.”
The Cannoneers put in plenty of work during fall ball and played against some local travel teams in the offseason.
“We knew a lot of the players on those travel teams and playing them was very helpful,” Soluri said.
Jefferson’s 13-player roster is comprised entirely of former Frontier League athletes. That familiarity has made them a well-rounded group according to Labiendo, who coached Soluri and pitcher Sarah Johnson when he was with LaFargeville.
