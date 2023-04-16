WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College softball showed its versatility in Sunday’s Region 3 softball sweep of Erie Community College.
Former Carthage standout Kiannah Ward racked up four hits over two games and pitcher Emily Birmingham won both ends of a doubleheader as Jefferson CC swept Erie CC, 12-5 and 5-2, in a twin bill at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Julia Kilonsky doubled and singled in the second game for the Kats (4-6 overall), who have lost three straight games.
Former Sandy Creek product Hailey McGrew, former Harrisville star Torrie Moore and Rachael Shackleton each added three hits in two games for JCC.
The Cannoneers (12-9) took three out of four games this weekend and have gone 10-4 since returning from their season-opening trip to Maryland.
“I’m excited that we got three out of four and we’re just going to keep on pushing for more wins,” Ward said.
JCC went 2-5 on its late March trip down south, where it faced Maryland-based schools that were already 10-to-15 games into their respective seasons.
The Cannoneers took their lumps on that trip, but bonded quickly taking on tougher competition.
“That was our first time playing together since the fall, so we were all trying to get used to each other and playing new positions,” Birmingham, a Pulaski High graduate, said.
JCC jumped out quickly in game one with an eight-run second inning, where it sent 12 batters to the plate.
Ward collected a single and a double during that frame as the Cannoneers accumulated eight hits during that inning.
“We’re a good hitting team and we’ve been hitting the ball pretty well,” Ward said.
The fourth inning saw JCC push four more runs across to give it a 12-run lead. Birmingham managed to wriggle out of a bases-loaded game to put the Kats away via the 10-run mercy rule in five innings.
The game was a refreshing change from the pair of close games JCC played versus Niagara County CC on Saturday when it split.
“It’s great to have versatility because we had a pair of one-run games and today it was nice to win the first one by a lot,” JCC softball coach Patrick Labiendo said. “It was also nice to know we can win the close ones.”
The Cannoneers worked harder in the nightcap to get the sweep. JCC got an early 1-0 lead, but Alyssa Kilonsky’s RBI double and Emily Belile run-scoring single gave Erie CC a 2-1 lead after four innings.
JCC tied the game in the fifth, but Erie CC had runners at second and third with two outs before Birmingham replaced Shackleton and struck out Emma Poitras. After getting the first out, the Cannoneers loaded the bases and former Norwood-Norfolk standout K.J. Belmore plated two runs with a single.
JCC tacked on another run with a Brooke Beleza triple and Birmingham snuffed out Erie CC’s uprising as she struck out Alyssa Kilonsky to seal the victory.
Birmingham said that her and Shackleton are there to assist each other out.
“I didn’t really throw a lot of pitches in the first game, so I was there to help Rachael and help us finish the game,” Birmingham said.
The Cannoneers are looking to make the Region 3 playoffs for the third straight season and are well on their way to doing that. Labiendo said that anything can happen once they get into the tournament.
“Once we get to regionals, it’s a crapshoot,” Labiendo said. “We can hopefully get some good hitting and some good pitching and do some damage.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.