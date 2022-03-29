ROCKVILLE, Md. — Emma Parslow belted a three-run home run as part of a six-RBI effort as the Jefferson Community College softball team opened the season with a doubleheader sweep of Montgomery College on Monday.
Pitcher Rachael Shackleton drove in a pair of runs and struck out six in five-inning complete game to take the opener, 9-1. Parslow smacked a two-run double as the Cannoneers (2-0) used a pair of seven-run innings to win the second game, 19-3.
JCC continues its annual Maryland trip with a pair of doubleheaders today and Thursday before taking on Camden County College of New Jersey in a pair of games Friday.
