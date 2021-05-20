Sandy Creek graduate Carley Stoker and fourth-seeded Eastern Connecticut State (30-2) will take on third-seeded Brandeis University (19-2) on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in a six-team regional in Bangor, Maine.
The 2 p.m. game at O’Keefe Field on the Husson University campus wraps up the series of first-round games that starts with No. 1 Husson vs. No. 6 Endicott College at 10 a.m. and No. 2 Babson College vs. No. 5 Tufts University at noon.
First-round winners advance to Saturday’s winners’ bracket game in the double-elimination tournament.
Stoker, a four-time Times All-North MVP, is 15-0 for Eastern Connecticut with the second-most victories for unbeaten pitchers in Division III. Named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Year, Stoker, a junior transfer, has struck out 103 batters and holds a 2.24 earned-run average. She is also batting .368 and second on the team with nine home runs and 41 runs batted in.
