College softball
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Former Sandy Creek standout Carley Stoker outlasted the Keene State offense to maintain her perfect mark and help Eastern Connecticut State prevail 4-2 and advance to the Little East Conference softball championship round.
Eastern Connecticut (28-2) will play top-seeded University of Southern Maine (31-2-1) in the best-of-three series beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Stoker, the Little East Pitcher of the Year, allowed two runs and two hits in 3 2/3 innings en route to her 15th straight victory in the semifinal against Keene State. Keene knocked Stoker out of the game twice, as she was replaced by reliever Brooke Matyasovosky, but returned each time and got the win.
Stoker also singled and scored a run for the Warriors, who are ranked sixth in the country.
The second-seeded Warriors advanced to the semifinal Tuesday behind Stoker’s complete-game three-hitter in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Plymouth State. She also hit a decisive two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
