Times Staff Report
Sandy Creek’s Carley Stoker pitched the 39th no-hitter in Eastern Connecticut State softball history in the first game of doubleheader sweep by the unbeaten Warriors against Keene State College on Tuesday in Mansfield, Conn.
Stoker, a junior transfer, walked two batters in the five-inning game en route to the first no-hitter by an Eastern Connecticut State pitcher in nine years.
Eastern Connecticut, ranked seventh in the nation with an 18-0 mark, defeated Keene State 9-0 and 5-0 for the sweep.
Stoker (9-0) finished with her sixth shutout of the year and lowered her earned-run average to 1.95. She didn’t allow a ball out of the infield.
