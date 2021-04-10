Carley Stoker wore a softball T-shirt into a Dunkin Donuts near the Eastern Connecticut State University campus last week and was stopped by a patron to chat about the Warriors’ perfect start.
These spontaneous meetings have become a regular occurrence for the Sandy Creek native in recent weeks while she thrives as the ace pitcher and lead run-producer for unbeaten Eastern Connecticut State in Windham, Conn., which competes in the NCAA Division III Little East Conference.
Stoker has made an instant impact in her first season as a junior transfer for the 16-0 Warriors, once again leading a program rich with tradition from the pitching circle and the No. 3 spot in the batting order, returning to the familiar dual-threat role in which she shined for the Sandy Creek Comets.
Stoker played her first collegiate season at Division I Central Connecticut State and pitched in one of their four games last spring before her sophomore campaign was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I just came in this semester and I already feel like the whole team just took me in with open arms,” Stoker said. “It was really an easy transition for me because of how the team and coaches took me in. We’re really like a family here, and it’s just a really good atmosphere to be a part of, it’s a winning atmosphere and you’re surrounded by great people and great players.”
Stoker was named Pitcher of the Week in her conference three straight times during March, also adding a Player of the Week recognition in that stretch to play a key factor in the Warriors climbing to No. 7 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Top 25 poll.
Entering the week, Stoker is batting for a .409 average to go with five home runs and a team-high 25 runs batted in across 44 at-bats in 15 games. She has posted an 8-0 record to go with one save as a pitcher, compiling 56 strikeouts and a 2.14 earned-run average in 52.1 innings pitched.
Stoker has five shutouts in her 11 appearances and opened the season with a streak of 31 innings pitched without surrendering a run.
“I think my coaches and teammates have a lot of confidence in me and that’s allowed me to have confidence in myself, and I think that’s something I didn’t have a lot of for the last two years,” Stoker said. “It’s really allowed me to get back into having fun with softball, and knowing my teammates have my back, I don’t have any pressure hitting or pitching.”
Stoker said that a multitude of factors played into her decision to transfer to the nearby university, and she ultimately was left seeking a new team environment after last season was called off.
She explored several options and was aiming for another Division I program before taking advice from her friend and teammate, Carolyn Biel, a catcher/infielder who made the jump from Central Connecticut State to Eastern the year prior. The pair formed a friendship on their initial squad and maintained their connection following Biel’s departure.
Biel encouraged Stoker to at least give her current team legitimate consideration and reach out to longtime coach, Diana Pepin. The former Sandy Creek star said she is happy that she obliged and committed soon after making her first visit, citing Pepin’s high expectations, core values of the program, and winning tradition as appealing elements.
“I always wanted to play Division I softball, so I was still looking at going to another Division I school, and then I went to visit Eastern, and I realized that the division didn’t matter to me, I just wanted to have fun and be in a good environment, and just enjoy playing softball,” Stoker said. “When I came here and met coach Pepin and met the team, it felt like a great fit right away.”
The feeling of an instant match was mutual for Pepin, who prefers pitchers that can also impact the batting lineup, with their ability to recognize tendencies from opposing hurlers and relay that information throughout the order. The most recent of ECSU’s 43 All-America selections — Morgan Bolduk in 2019 — was also a two-way force.
Pepin is in her 20th season at the helm and has led the Warriors to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 12 years, including a national third-place finish in 2019. She has more than 400 career victories and is a member of the Connecticut Scholastic and Collegiate Softball Hall of Fame.
“She has really taken in everything that I’m trying to teach her and applied it to her skills,” Pepin said of Stoker. “It’s unique for a pitcher to come in, often they’re set in what their mechanics are, but Carley is always looking to get better. She wants to throw harder, she wants her ball to move more, so the best thing about Carley is that she’s coachable and she’s willing to learn and put in the work to get better.”
Stoker’s success at the plate has sparked one of the most powerful lineups in all of Division III. The Warriors entered the weekend batting for a .450 average as a team along with 20 home runs, both of which are tied for fifth-best nationally.
ECSU is slugging for a .716 percentage and scoring 9.8 runs per game while allowing just 2.3 on average.
Among the program pillars that initially appealed to Stoker is Pepin’s emphasis on the word “Mudita,” which derives from ancient Sanskrit and means the joy that comes from taking delight in others’ well-being.
“I think that’s the best word that really describes this team because I think every single one of us is happier to see our teammates succeed than we are for ourselves, which I think is a key to a winning team like this,” Stoker said.
“I’m really proud to be on this team and being seventh in the nation right now, it’s a really cool feeling but at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything because we still have to prove it,” she added. “I believe that we’re going to prove it and hopefully we’ll be No. 1 in the nation at the end of the season, but I’m just really happy to be here.”
Stoker finished her lone full season as a freshman at Central Connecticut State with a 7-8 record, 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts with nine complete games in 23 appearances, including 16 starts, for the Blue Devils (17-24). She led the pitching staff in starts as a rookie and was in line to be the ace before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign.
Stoker was a four-time All-State Class C selection at Sandy Creek and the four-time recipient of the Watertown Daily Times All-North Most Valuable Player award while leading the Comets to a pair of state semifinal berths before graduating in 2018.
