Sandy Creek graduate Carley Stoker received Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors from the Little East Conference for her performances through Sunday.
Stoker, in her first year with Eastern Connecticut State after transferring from Central Connecticut, helped the Warriors win its first two softball games of the season, against Albertus Mangus College, on March 11.
Stoker, a junior, threw a complete-game one-hitter in the opener with nine strikeouts. At the plate, she doubled twice, hit a home run and drove in four during the doubleheader.
