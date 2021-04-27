SARATOGA SPRINGS — Lauryn Best and Cora Ferguson homered for the St. Lawrence University softball team but the Saints (5-14 overall, 5-11 conference) lost both games in a Liberty League doubleheader, 4-2 and 6-1, to Skidmore on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Judd went 3-for-4, including a home run, for Skidmore (4-6) in the opener. Megan White went 3-for-4 for the Thoroughbreds in game two. Katie Anderson picked up two hits in each game for Skidmore.
n The SUNY Cortland softball team combined for 32 runs to sweep SUNY Potsdam 14-2 and 18-2 in a SUNYAC doubleheader in Potsdam.
The Red Dragons (14-6, 11-3) won the opening game 14-2 and took game two 18-2.
Cailey Cuttita picked up three hits in game one for SUNY Cortland. Taylor Felicello went 4-for-5 in game two and Meg Peace hit a grand slam.
Megan Fish picked up five total hits for the Bears (1-5, 0-4).
