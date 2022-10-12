College softball
CANTON — SUNY Canton announced Wednesday that former SUNY Oswego head coach Gabrielle Rivers has been hired as the school’s new softball coach.
Rivers replaces former St. Lawrence Central standout Lindsey (Thayer) Coleman, who coached the program the past three years and recently stepped down.
Rivers coached SUNY Oswego the past three seasons and spent time as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Le Moyne College.
She played one season at Division II Merrimack and ended her career playing for SUNY Brockport.
