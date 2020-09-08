POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has named Brianna Ferchen as the school’s fifth head coach in program history. Mark Misiak, Potsdam’s interim director of athletics, made the accouncement Tuesday.
Ferchen will also serve as assistant director of athletic communications. She replaces Jordan Ott (2017) who accepted the position as head women’s hockey coach at King’s College in the spring.
Ferchen spent last season as head coach at SUNY Plattsburgh, as well as assisting the athletic communications office. Her lone season at the helm of the Cardinals was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She served as Plattsburgh’s assistant for the 2018-19 year. Before joining the Cardinals, Ferchen was an assistant with SUNY Cortland’s softball program in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Ferchen played four seasons for Brockport, from 2012-15. She compiled .343 career batting average (144-for-420) and holds Brockport’s single-season and career records for stolen bases and stolen-base attempts
