WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s softball team placed three players on the NJCAA Region 3 All-Region team, including first-team pick Emma Parslow.
Parslow, a freshman catcher from Kingston, Ontario, batted .326 and drove in 26 runs for the Cannoneers. She hit one home run.
JCC’s Brooke Beleza and Kayla Johnson each made the All-Region second team. Beleza, a freshman shortstop from Amherstview, Ontario, batted .426 and knocked in 36 runs, hitting a home run. Johnson, a former Carthage player who caught, played third and the outfield for the Cannoneers, delivered three home runs and hit .417 in her sophomore season. She added 16 RBIs.
All three were named Mid-State Athletic Conference all-stars last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.