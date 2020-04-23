COLLEGE SPORTS
The ACC Network will air a Syracuse University sports takeover today, broadcasting previous games — highlighted by the Orange’s upset win over Clemson in football in 2017.
Also be shown throughout the day are Syracuse games in men’s lacrosse, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
Syracuse football coach Dino Babers will take Orange fans inside the game on “Syracuse Flashback.”
The exclusive pre-game show begins at 6 p.m. on the Syracuse Athletics Facebook page (/Cuse) in advance of the 7 p.m. re-broadcast of the Orange’s 27-24 victory over then No. 2 Clemson on Oct. 13, 2017.
Today’s schedule on the ACC Network is as follows:
Midnight: 2020 men’s lacrosse, Syracuse vs. Johns Hopkins; 2 a.m.: 2019 football, Syracuse vs. Duke; 4:30 a.m.: 2019 women’s soccer, Colgate vs. Syracuse; 6:30 a.m.: 2020 men’s basketball, Syracuse vs. Notre Dame; 8 a.m.: 2020 men’s basketball ACC Tournament, North Carolina vs. Syracuse; 9:30 a.m.: 2019 men’s soccer, Syracuse vs. North Carolina; 11:30 a.m.: 2017 men’s basketball: Duke vs. Syracuse; 1:30 p.m.: 2014 men’s basketball, Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh; 3 p.m.: 2015 men’s lacrosse, ACC championship: Duke vs. Syracuse; 5 p.m.: 2020 women’s basketball, Florida State vs. Syracuse; 7 p.m.: 2017 football, Clemson vs. Syracuse; 10 p.m.: 2014 men’s basketball, Duke vs. Syracuse.
