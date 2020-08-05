The NCAA Division III Presidents Council announced on Wednesday that all fall championship events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Many conferences have already canceled their seasons but schools have the option to play scrimmages or nonconference games in many cases. Among area schools, SUNY Potsdam, a member of the SUNYAC, has already been told it cannot compete in any form until Jan 1.
“With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges,” said a statement posted online.
The NCAA allowed each division to form its own decision on whether to have fall sports. Division III was the first to cancel fall championships and Division II canceled their fall championships later in the day. Division I has not canceled fall championships yet, but has until Aug. 21 to make an announcement one way or the other. If 50 percent or more of eligible Division I teams cancel their season the NCAA will not hold championship events.
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletics,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert in a statement. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
A few local teams have been regulars in fall NCAA Division III tournaments, especially Clarkson volleyball and the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team, which won a national title in 1999.
“Once the Liberty League season was canceled we knew it would not be long before the NCAA would announce the cancellation of fall sports national championships,” said SLU men’s soccer coach Mike Toshack. “This is an unprecedented time in the history of collegiate sport and, while devastating for student athletes, it is the correct decision as health and safety are always number one. The guys, while extremely disappointed, have demonstrated great character by looking to the future. Everyone is committed to training and looking to improve individually and collectively in the coming months.”
In addition to volleyball, which reached the final championship weekend last year, Clarkson also could possibly have made the NCAA Tournament in men’s soccer, which played in the Liberty League finals last year.
“I was certainly not surprised, but am disappointed for our student athletes,” said Clarkson athletic director Scott Smalling. “I feel bad for the coaches and the athletes, they put in a lot of time and effort. You could see it coming, it’s understandable, at this point and time. Obviously this is an unprecedented time. I just want our student-athletes to have good experiences, and our coaches.”
Said SUNY Canton athletic director Randy Sieminski, “Given that most of the (Division III) conference around the nation had already canceled their fall championships, today’s announcement was not a surprise. At SUNY Canton we remain committed to providing our student athletes a meaningful and safe experience this semester. We’re working with coaches and medical folks to determine the spectrum of what those activities might entail, ranging from individual workouts to potential competition later in the year.”
The cancellation of the fall championships also affects sports that can send teams or individuals, such as SLU cross country, which competed in the men’s team competition last year and also sent a female runner to the event.
“The themes of 2020 for our student-athletes will continue to be flexibility, adaptability and positivity,” said SLU women’s cross country coach Kate Howard. “Our ability to think outside the box and imagine new ways to practice, train and compete will determine what this fall is going to look like for our cross country runners. We have enjoyed a long history of competing at the NCAA championship level, so while today’s announcement of the cancellation of the NCAA Division III championships doesn’t come as a tremendous surprise, there is a certain level of disappointment definitely knowing we will not be working toward competing at the national championships in Terra Haute (Ind.) in November.”
