The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the unanimous decision by its member institutions to cancel all athletic-related activities, including all competition and practices, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
The decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 and came after consultation with all league members, including Syracuse University.
The ACC had previously announced an indefinite suspension of all athletic activities last Thursday.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC commissioner John Wofford in a released statement. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
The announcement puts an end to a promising spring season for the top-ranked and undefeated SU men’s lacrosse team, which was off to a 5-0 start with seven regular-season games remaining.
The fourth-ranked SU women’s lacrosse team was off to a 7-1 campaign and had nine games left. Former Carthage star Braelie Kempney played in six of SU’s first eight games as a midfielder, registering nine draw controls.
Former South Jefferson standout Morgan Alexander was a redshirt senior attacker for the Orange, and tallied four goals and three assists through four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
The SU football team was also in the early stages of its first spring practice period with new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert and new defensive coordinator Tony White, among a litany of coaching changes throughout the staff under fifth-year coach Dino Babers.
The SU spring seasons for track and field, softball, rowing, and tennis also will end prior to scheduled completion.
“The decision to cancel spring sports seasons by the NCAA and the ACC is the correct action at this time given the unprecedented circumstances due to the spread of COVID-19,” SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack stated in a release.
“I empathize with the student-athletes and coaches who have seen their seasons come to an abrupt end, however, our number one priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved. The athletics department staff will continue to work with league and university leadership to do what is best for our student-athletes and our athletics programs.”
Syracuse athletics has assured a refund to fans who purchased tickets for the remaining men’s lacrosse home games — March 28 against Notre Dame and April 11 against North Carolina — by automatic refund to credit cards used for purchases. Refund checks will be issued to planned attendees that paid with cash or check. Season tickets will also be reimbursed by the value of the two missed home games.
Each matchup was slated to be played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School due to ongoing construction at the Carrier Dome, which was closed on March 1 for an expected six-month period to complete the remaining bulk of a $118 million investment project.
The famed inflatable Dome roof that has served as a signature image of the venue since it initially opened in 1980 was removed for the final time on Monday.
Part of the “new stadium experience,” project calls for a new fixed roof to be installed later this summer. Original plans estimated that construction would be completed in time for the SU football team’s Sept. 19 home opener against Colgate.
“We have anticipated this day since the project started, but somehow the moment the roof was deflated marked a new turning point,” Wildhack told the SU athletics website on Monday.
“The momentum is undeniable, and it’s exciting to watch the completion of what will become another iconic athletic structure and an entirely new experience for our fans.”
SUNY CANTON CALLS OFF REST OF SCHEDULE
SUNY Canton announced Tuesday night that it was canceling the rest of its spring sports season. Last week the school had suspended activities but had hoped to resume them at some point.
The North Atlantic Conference, of which SUNY Canton is a member, announced earlier Tuesday that it was canceling its conference seasons.
“This was a gut-wrenching decision,” SUNY Canton athletic director Randy Sieminski said in a statement. “We held on to the hope of resuming spring seasons as long as possible, but ultimately the final decision was clear. I feel for our coaches and student-athletes, especially our seniors, who have worked for most of their lives to reach this level of competition. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication, hard work and devotion to SUNY Canton athletics. They have been the driving force behind our continued growth and success.”
