POTSDAM — Due to COVID-19 issues the Clarkson men’s hockey team is cutting its schedule by one game this weekend.
Clarkson canceled a nonconference game at Merrimack scheduled for tonight, but will play at the University of New Hampshire in another nonconference game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Lawrence University’s men’s team was scheduled to play the same two schools this weekend but canceled both games Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.
School policy at Clarkson requires every student to test negative for COVID-19, which has impacted many of the school’s athletic teams.
As of Thursday morning the Golden Knights did not have enough players cleared to play against Merrimack on Friday, but they will have enough for the game with UNH on Saturday.
Earlier this week the men’s team canceled a game at Canisius for Monday night also due to COVID-19.
Clarkson’s women, meanwhile, were able to get on the bus and take their weekend road trip to Princeton and Quinnipiac for a pair of ECAC Hockey game.
Like their men’s program, the SLU women’s team was unable to make the same trip.
Merrimack has replaced their games this weekend with a home contest against Bentley on Saturday.
New Hampshire was unable to replace the game with SLU with another opponent.
Here is a look at other scheduling changes for north country colleges this weekend on account of COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday evening:
CLARKSON BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Liberty League contests involving the Clarkson University men’s and women’s Basketball teams against Bard College have been postponed. The current makeup date is Tuesday.
Both Golden Knights’ squads will still face conference foe Vassar College today. Saturday’s bump to Tuesday also changes each program’s nonleague schedule as the Golden Knights’ women had recently added SUNY Polytechnic for a game on Tuesday and the Clarkson men were scheduled to face SUNY Canton, with both games at home. No dates for makeups of either of those games have been announced.
SUNY POTSDAM MEN’S HOCKEY
The SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team’s two-game, home series with Stonehill College is pushed back a day. The contests were originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, but will now be played Saturday-Sunday. The Bears will host the Skyhawks at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Today’s home women’s hockey game against Cortland at 3 p.m. is still scheduled.
SLU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The women’s basketball game against Bard originally scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed due to Bard’s COVID safety protocols. The women’s game at Vassar is still scheduled for Saturday.
SLU MEN’S BASKETBALL
Both men’s basketball road games vs. Bard and Vassar are still on track to be played as originally scheduled. However, Bard has asked that there be no spectators at its home games.
Schedule updates will be posted on saintsathletics.com.
SUNY CANTON MEN’S BASKETBALL
Men’s basketball will play against Husson today as originally scheduled but the game against Maine-Presque Isle is postponed.
The previously postponed men’s basketball game on Jan. 4th and 5th at NVU-Lyndon has also been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at NVU-Lyndon.
SUNY CANTON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Women’s basketball home games against Husson at 6 p.m. today and Maine-Presque Isle on Saturday are still set to be played with the starting of Saturday’s game moved from 2 p.m. to noon.
SUNY CANTON WOMEN’S HOCKEY
The Kangaroos’ women’s hockey weekend games against SUNY Plattsburgh on Friday and SUNY Cortland on Saturday are postponed.
