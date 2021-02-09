POTSDAM — Clarkson University postponed Tuesday four scheduled athletic games against St. Lawrence University due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus and the university elevating its coronavirus meter to red alert.
Clarkson announced Tuesday that all classes will be fully remote due to a surge of COVID-19 cases on the campus. The school said 15 new cases were confirmed on Monday and another 18 on Tuesday and that 38 people affiliated with the school who live either on, or off campus, are infected.
There have been no positive tests on either the men’s or women’s hockey team.
Clarkson’s women’s hockey game against St. Lawrence University scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cheel Arena was postponed.
Clarkson’s women’s basketball games against SLU, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday were also called off, as well as a men’s basketball game between the two teams Saturday.
In addition to athletic pauses, the school’s fitness facilities are closed, no visitors are allowed on campus and off-campus activities can only include visits to grocery stores, pharmacies or medical appointments.
It is not known if this athletic pause will affect other upcoming games. The men’s hockey team is scheduled to play at St. Lawrence University on Friday and to host the Saints on Saturday. The women’s team is scheduled to play at SLU on Saturday, host the Saints on Sunday and then play at SLU on Feb. 17.
