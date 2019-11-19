POTSDAM — Clarkson’s Kate Isaksen received second-team volleyball NCAA Division III All-America honors as the AVCA squad was announced Tuesday.
Clarkson teammate Rachel Reusch and St. Lawrence University’s Natalie Piper won honorable mention status.
Isaksen ranks 12th nationally with 6.13 digs per set and picked up 705 total digs.
Reusch picked up 395 kills and Piper led the Saints with 422 kills.
n The St. Lawrence University football team played 11 players on the Liberty League All-Star Team released Tuesday. Potsdam native Max Warden, along with Tyler Burns and Ethan Roberts made the first team. Joseph Viscardo and Liam Murray were on the second team and Jamie Battaglia, Nick Castrova, Tyler Grochot, Ricky Hober, Rahmod Johnson and Cabel Null made honorable mention. The 11 players is the largest amount for the Saints, who finished 5-5 this season, since the 2016 squad saw 15 selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.