POTSDAM — For the third time in her career, Clarkson senior Olivia Zoeller has earned one of the major awards in Liberty League softball.
Zoeller was chosen as Liberty League Co-Pitcher of the Year, an honor she won last season to go along with her Liberty League Co-Rookie of the Year honor back in 2019. She was also picked as a Liberty League first-team All-Star for the second straight season, and earned all-star honors for a third time since 2019.
Joining her on the conference all-star squad are Sarah Vaccaro and Zoey Kovach, both Liberty League second-team All-Stars, and Kayla Robert, a Liberty League honorable mention All-Star.
Zoeller led the conference in virtually every category once again, pacing the league in earned run average (1.18), strikeouts (140), and opponents’ batting average (.164) over the course of 89 innings. She was also a key contributor at the plate and in the outfield, hitting .347.
St. Lawrence University’s Lauryn Best gained first-team All-Liberty League selection, and Margo Hopper and Cora Ferguson received second-team All-Liberty League honors for the Saints.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Helm leads area selections
SLU goaltender William Helm was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year and received first-team All-Liberty League honors, and six other members of the team earned All-Liberty League honors.
Helm has played and started 16 games for the Saints this season racking up 810 minutes. He holds an 8.15 goals-against average and a .610 save percentage on the season and has made 172 saves for a 13-3 record. Helm has also picked up 29 ground balls and caused six turnovers.
The Saints’ Chris Jordan, Judge Murphy and Joe Scarfi also claimed a spot on the first team with Helm.
Padraic Condon made the second-team, while Jack Hennessey and Guthrie Little made honorable mention.
Clarkson’s Matt Reilly and senior Max Hoffer were both chosen to the all-Liberty League squads.
Reilly made the second team and Hoffer was an honorable mention selection.
SUNY Potsdam ‘s Owen Walsh was named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference second team.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SAINTS FOURSOME HONORED
Four players from SLU made the Liberty League all-star squad.
Isabel Silvia and Maggie Green both received first-team honors, while Charlotte Powell and Callie O’Neil made the second team.
Clarkson’s Sydney Roderick, Madelynn Barnum and Rylee Ganter were also chosen to the Liberty League squad. Roderick is a former South Jefferson high school standout.
Roderick and Barnum were picked as Liberty League second-team All-Stars while Ganter made honorable mention.
SUNY Potsdam’s Calena Rodriguez and Anita Reitano made the SUNYAC all-star squad.
Rodriguez was named to the second team and Reitano claims a spot on the third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.