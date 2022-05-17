POTSDAM — For the second straight season, Clarkson senior softball pitcher Olivia Zoeller was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Region III First-Team All-Star.
Zoeller was picked as the Liberty League Co-Pitcher of the Year and a Liberty League first-team All-Star. She ranks highly in numerous categories nationally, including 8th in strikeouts per seven innings (11.0), 15th in hits per seven innings (4.17), 21st in earned run average (1.18), 33rd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.67), and tied for 46th in strikeouts (140), despite pitching only 89 innings in 2022.
In her four years at Clarkson, she finished with 461 strikeouts in 350.1 innings with a career ERA of 1.50, as well as a 36-19 record and nine complete-game shutouts.
n Six local players were named the Liberty League baseball second team and another earned honorable mention status. Clarkson’s Colby Brouillette, Caleb Doyle and Kyle Locklear all made the second team, along with St. Lawrence University’s Chris Watson and Nicholas Butler.
SLU’s Andrew Circelli made honorable mention.
